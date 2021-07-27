Factorial Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Factorial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth about $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBBY shares. Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 11,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BBBY stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $29.19. 2,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,152,300. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.41.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.96) earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

