Factorial Partners LLC Sells 9,700 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Factorial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 75.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,969,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,510,000 after acquiring an additional 72,197 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 16.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 19,519 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CVLT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

In other news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $97,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,442.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $267,813.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,884 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,692. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $83.41. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.59, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.89.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.