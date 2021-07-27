Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,590,239 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 230,737 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.0% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,351,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.05, for a total transaction of $2,318,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,331,470 shares of company stock valued at $775,917,363. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB stock opened at $372.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $375.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.00.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.83.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

