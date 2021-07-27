Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.63.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $58.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $247.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,635,000 after purchasing an additional 442,248 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,789,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $609,631,000 after purchasing an additional 547,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after buying an additional 4,927,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 454,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

