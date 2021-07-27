Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,620,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 117,726 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $479,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,324,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,802,000 after acquiring an additional 123,922 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,422.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 152,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 142,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 72,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,201,943 in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXR stock opened at $170.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.10. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.10 and a fifty-two week high of $174.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.