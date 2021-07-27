Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of TSE EXE opened at C$8.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.34. Extendicare has a 52-week low of C$5.06 and a 52-week high of C$8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$750.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.07.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$322.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$306.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Extendicare will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXE shares. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Extendicare to C$8.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Extendicare to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Extendicare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.32.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.