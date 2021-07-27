Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Express’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.44). Express reported earnings of ($1.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.51 million. Express had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 545.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

In other Express news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $215,943.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 684,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $255,519.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,344 shares of company stock worth $1,220,627. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPR. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Express during the first quarter worth $475,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 607.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,494,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,847 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Express during the first quarter valued at $289,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 99.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 117,422 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 192.1% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 175,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 115,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXPR traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,124,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,485,869. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.83. Express has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $13.97.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

