Exponent (EXPO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Exponent to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.81 million. On average, analysts expect Exponent to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $95.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.32. Exponent has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $102.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.01 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

