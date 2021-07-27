eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXPI. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.67.

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $37.20 on Monday. eXp World has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 158.30 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that eXp World will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $1,393,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $626,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,783,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,156,237.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,047,240. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 603.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in eXp World by 476.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 40,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 33,386 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in eXp World by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 661.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 24,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in eXp World by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 11,802 shares in the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

