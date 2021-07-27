Everipedia (IQ) Trading 25.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 27th. Everipedia has a market cap of $115.25 million and approximately $11.99 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00037463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00106821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00129188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,377.91 or 1.00023260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $317.25 or 0.00826849 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,020,781,035 coins and its circulating supply is 10,014,482,361 coins. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

