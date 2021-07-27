EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
EVCM has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 22.15.
EVCM opened at 17.51 on Monday. EverCommerce has a 12-month low of 16.01 and a 12-month high of 21.00.
EverCommerce Company Profile
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
