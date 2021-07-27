EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

EVCM has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 22.15.

EVCM opened at 17.51 on Monday. EverCommerce has a 12-month low of 16.01 and a 12-month high of 21.00.

In other EverCommerce news, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey bought 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 49,997.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately 299,999. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lisa M. Sterling bought 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 99,994.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,588 shares in the company, valued at 349,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

