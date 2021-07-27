EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.
EVCM has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 22.15.
NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 17.51 on Monday. EverCommerce has a fifty-two week low of 16.01 and a fifty-two week high of 21.00.
EverCommerce Company Profile
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
