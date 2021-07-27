EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

EVCM has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 22.15.

NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 17.51 on Monday. EverCommerce has a fifty-two week low of 16.01 and a fifty-two week high of 21.00.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Sterling purchased 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 99,994.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately 349,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey bought 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 49,997.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 299,999. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

