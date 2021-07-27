Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ERRFY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Eurofins Scientific stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.99. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,799. Eurofins Scientific has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.