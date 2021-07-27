Ether Zero Trading Up 18.4% Over Last 7 Days (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $281,936.72 and $13,221.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,304.62 or 0.06002527 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00129462 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 226,457,681 coins and its circulating supply is 184,428,268 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.