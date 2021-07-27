Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) & Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Critical Analysis

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) and Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Establishment Labs and Surgalign’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Establishment Labs $84.68 million 21.23 -$38.12 million ($1.55) -48.95 Surgalign $101.75 million 1.20 -$33.78 million ($0.51) -2.18

Surgalign has higher revenue and earnings than Establishment Labs. Establishment Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surgalign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Establishment Labs has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surgalign has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.4% of Establishment Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Surgalign shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Establishment Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Surgalign shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Establishment Labs and Surgalign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Establishment Labs -30.17% -35.32% -17.61% Surgalign -23.77% -151.41% -31.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Establishment Labs and Surgalign, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Establishment Labs 0 0 3 0 3.00 Surgalign 0 0 4 0 3.00

Establishment Labs currently has a consensus target price of $63.67, indicating a potential downside of 16.10%. Surgalign has a consensus target price of $4.33, indicating a potential upside of 290.39%. Given Surgalign’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Surgalign is more favorable than Establishment Labs.

Summary

Surgalign beats Establishment Labs on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in Europe, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine. The company also provides motion preservation systems comprising Coflex Interlaminar Stabilization device for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; HPS 2.0 Universal Fixation system, a pedicle screw system used for posterior stabilization of the thoracolumbar spine; SImmetry SI Joint Fusion system, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to decrease opioid use, pain, and disability. In addition, it develops Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence digital surgery platform to enable digital spine surgery. The company markets its products through independent spine and biomaterial distributors to hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and healthcare providers, as well as through direct sales force. Simpatico Networks Inc. has collaboration with Inteneural Networks for clinical neurosciences. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

