Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 25.22%.

Shares of Esquire Financial stock opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. Esquire Financial has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $26.79. The company has a market cap of $186.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

