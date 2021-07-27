Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EBKDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.50.

EBKDY stock opened at $19.03 on Monday. Erste Group Bank has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $21.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 4.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Erste Group Bank (EBKDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.