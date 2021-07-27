Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $92.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

NYSE ELS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.36. 481,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,696. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $82.98. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.48.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

