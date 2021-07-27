Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.590-$0.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.420-$2.520 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.88.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $83.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,568. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $82.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.48.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.