Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 703,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,369 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.58% of Equity Commonwealth worth $19,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.77 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $32.37.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 26.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.