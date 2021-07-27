Equitrans Midstream Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd.

Equitrans Midstream has a payout ratio of 75.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Equitrans Midstream to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.3%.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.26. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 29.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.18.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

