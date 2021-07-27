EquiFin, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQUI) Short Interest Update

EquiFin, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQUI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the June 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EquiFin stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Tuesday. EquiFin has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

EquiFin Company Profile

EquiFin, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the provision of structured capital to small and mid-sized enterprises. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Spring Lake, NJ.

