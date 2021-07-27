Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Hits New 1-Year High at $258.35

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $258.35 and last traded at $258.29, with a volume of 590126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.11.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.04.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its holdings in Equifax by 3.2% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

