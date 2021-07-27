EPR Properties to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend payment by 62.9% over the last three years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 789.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.3%.

EPR stock opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.87. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.03. The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%. As a group, analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EPR shares. Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

