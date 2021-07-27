Envista (NVST) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Envista (NYSE:NVST) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Envista to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.89 million. On average, analysts expect Envista to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NVST opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. Envista has a 52-week low of $20.97 and a 52-week high of $46.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.93.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $45,872.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,723.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 9,207 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $390,008.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,911 shares of company stock worth $3,362,955 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVST. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

