Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84 to $0.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $575 million to $590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $561.28 million.Entegris also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.840-$0.890 EPS.

Shares of ENTG traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.21. The stock had a trading volume of 23,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.38. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $126.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

ENTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.70.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,447. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.