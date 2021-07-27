EnLink Midstream (ENLC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.20 million. On average, analysts expect EnLink Midstream to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Shares of ENLC opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.38 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENLC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.03.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 5,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $64,185.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 37,310 shares of company stock valued at $183,951 in the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.