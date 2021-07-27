Enigma (ENG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.09 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 25.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Enigma has a market cap of $1.55 million and $3.09 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Enigma has traded 60.8% higher against the dollar. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.90 or 0.00380484 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002657 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00013798 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $433.61 or 0.01179246 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000178 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

