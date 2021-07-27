Enecuum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $278,151.00 (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 27th. In the last seven days, Enecuum has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Enecuum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0775 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enecuum has a market capitalization of $14.34 million and $278,151.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Enecuum

Enecuum (ENQ) is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 195,553,873 coins and its circulating supply is 185,053,866 coins. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com . The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enecuum using one of the exchanges listed above.

