Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Down 96.4% in July

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ELEZF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Endesa from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $24.10 price target on shares of Endesa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.10.

Endesa stock remained flat at $$24.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05. Endesa has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $29.19.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

