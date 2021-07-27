Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 19,340 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1,667.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,340 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,270,000 after buying an additional 1,384,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,366,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,660,429,000 after buying an additional 540,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $995,261,000 after buying an additional 170,254 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 49,353.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,714,000 after buying an additional 8,305,659 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 3.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,272,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $599,721,000 after buying an additional 221,418 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.92.

PGR traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.81. 35,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,369. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. The Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.35%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,371 shares of company stock worth $7,327,892 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

