Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,700 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 309.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $303,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 44,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 26.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 49.7% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $4,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.53.

Danaher stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.00. 51,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,885. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $192.51 and a 12 month high of $293.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.43. The firm has a market cap of $207.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,904 shares of company stock worth $3,818,265 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

