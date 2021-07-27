Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $795,000 Investment in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 27,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,977,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,547,000 after acquiring an additional 382,077 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 2,065,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,883,000 after acquiring an additional 308,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,411,000 after acquiring an additional 109,747 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,120,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,149,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,227,000 after acquiring an additional 97,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avaya alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

NYSE:AVYA traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $23.44. The company had a trading volume of 21,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,724. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -80.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. Avaya’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.