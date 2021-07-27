Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 34,225 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,559,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,512,000 after buying an additional 6,757,036 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 12,465,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,429,000 after buying an additional 4,178,089 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,335,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,027,000 after buying an additional 3,524,916 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,191,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,670,000 after buying an additional 438,778 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,166,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,709,000 after buying an additional 3,912,913 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.79. The company had a trading volume of 152,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,306. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

