Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

T stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.33. 757,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,355,606. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.90, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.