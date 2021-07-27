Emerald Crypto (EMD) Trading 53.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 67.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a total market cap of $362,522.56 and approximately $11.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded 53.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000200 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

