Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology from $8.10 to $6.78 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $4.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 5.10. Elys Game Technology has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.43.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 17.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elys Game Technology will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELYS. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,934,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

