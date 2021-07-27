Elevate Credit (ELVT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $89.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.62 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 34.11%. On average, analysts expect Elevate Credit to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ELVT opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70. Elevate Credit has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

In related news, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $214,434.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,327.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 57,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $183,976.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,938 shares in the company, valued at $277,332.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,103,204 shares of company stock worth $3,901,062 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Elevate Credit stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) by 78.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Elevate Credit worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

