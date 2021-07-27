Element Solutions (ESI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Element Solutions has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY21 guidance at at least $1.30 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Element Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.34. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESI shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

