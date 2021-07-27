Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Given a C$19.00 Price Target at CSFB

CSFB set a C$19.00 price target on Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EFN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities downgraded Element Fleet Management from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.44.

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$14.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.99. The stock has a market cap of C$6.09 billion and a PE ratio of 23.62. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of C$9.58 and a one year high of C$15.28.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$248.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$242.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 39,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total transaction of C$546,136.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,164,513.70. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.35, for a total value of C$454,407.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,724 shares in the company, valued at C$96,489.40.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

