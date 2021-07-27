Electroneum (ETN) Market Capitalization Reaches $152.75 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $152.75 million and approximately $414,084.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electroneum has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 38.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 209.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,884,683,259 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

