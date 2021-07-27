Eldorado Gold’s (ELD) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$11.79 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ELD. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$17.33.

TSE:ELD opened at C$11.78 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$11.47 and a one year high of C$18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$284.46 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Francis Garvin sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total value of C$178,038.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$916,782.66. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 24,358 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.81, for a total transaction of C$312,140.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$908,536.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,754 shares of company stock worth $1,071,531.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

