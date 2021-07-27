Ekso Bionics (EKSO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 181.89% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. On average, analysts expect Ekso Bionics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 8.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) by 35,735.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,058 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.79% of Ekso Bionics worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and rents exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.