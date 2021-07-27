Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Piper Sandler

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.54.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $108.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a PE ratio of 80.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $109.67.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $196,392.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,009.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

