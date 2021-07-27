EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $53.92 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EDPFY. Zacks Investment Research raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.96.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

Shares of EDPFY stock opened at $54.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $69.49.

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. EDP – Energias de Portugal had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EDP – Energias de Portugal will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.