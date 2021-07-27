ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) declared a dividend on Monday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ECO Animal Health Group stock opened at GBX 323.70 ($4.23) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 361.14. The company has a market cap of £219.19 million and a P/E ratio of 66.00. ECO Animal Health Group has a 52-week low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 405 ($5.29). The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34.

About ECO Animal Health Group

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

