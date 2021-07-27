ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) declared a dividend on Monday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
ECO Animal Health Group stock opened at GBX 323.70 ($4.23) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 361.14. The company has a market cap of £219.19 million and a P/E ratio of 66.00. ECO Animal Health Group has a 52-week low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 405 ($5.29). The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34.
About ECO Animal Health Group
