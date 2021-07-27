Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Echo Global Logistics to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Echo Global Logistics has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.47 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Echo Global Logistics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ECHO opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.35. The company has a market cap of $737.55 million, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15. Echo Global Logistics has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $339,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,887 shares in the company, valued at $8,776,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

