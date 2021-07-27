Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.06% of Xylem worth $12,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Xylem by 30.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $124.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.87 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $656,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,249 shares of company stock worth $3,491,860. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.