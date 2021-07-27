Eaton Vance Management Has $8.80 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.05% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $8,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $412.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 112.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.42. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.62 and a 1 year high of $417.31.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.33.

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total transaction of $2,096,365.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,452,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,254 shares of company stock worth $22,919,742. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

