Eaton Vance Management Has $10 Million Stock Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 32.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 347,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 167,910 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $10,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLB shares. Citigroup downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of CLB opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.99. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

